FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum will host a free concert series, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, this summer featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on September 14th starting at 6:00 PM.

The new event, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, will feature 3 bands: 6:00 PM – Moths in the Attic 7:00 PM – Amelia Airharts and at 8:00 PM – Corduroy Road.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Food trucks will also be onsite – The Captain’s Kitchen, Big Daddy’s Sausages & More, and Carousels of Toledo

“Music at the Museum” is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio. With additional support from Visit Perrysburg and Tucker Electrical Service, LLC.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.