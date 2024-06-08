FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES

AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum will host a free concert series, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, this summer featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on June 13th starting at 6:00 PM.

The event, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, will feature 3 bands: 6:00 PM – Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka music), 7:00 PM – JP and the BIG DEAL (folk/country) and at 8:00 PM – Herbie & the Love Bugs (classic rock).

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Food trucks will also be onsite – The Wailing Onion, The Captain’s Kitchen, & BD’s Lemonade King

Additional concert dates are July 11, August 8, & September 19.

“Music at the Museum” is Presented by Visit BG Ohio. Supporting Sponsors: Visit Perrysburg, Dave & Cindy Hollinger, Mike & Terri Marsh, Charles & Liesel Traister, & Tucker Electrical Service, LLC. Additional Funding by: Bowling Green Manor, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Lynn & Betty Wineland. Friends of the Museum: Pam Deeds, For Keeps, Portage Lions Club, Cornelia Wagener, Wood Haven Health Care.



For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.