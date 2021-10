from Holly Emahiser Ryder, Head Librarian at NB Public Library: “Next Tuesday, Oct. 26th at 6:30 pm the Virginia Theater will be showing a FREE movie – open to all!

This started as an alternative to our monthly Book Chatters’ discussion since the NB Library will be closed next week!

Thanks to the Theater for opening it’s doors to us and the community!

Concessions will be available! (Bring you POP CORN money!)