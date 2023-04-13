FREE Parent and Child Programming at NAMI Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. It covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next course on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:30a.m. – 12:00p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. These classes will continue every Saturday through May 6th.

NAMI Wood County will also be hosting Kids/WRAP for Kids program on Saturday mornings starting April 22 through May 6. Parents and caregivers can attend the NAMI Basics class while their children attend Kidshop or WRAP for Kids. All kids attending programming must be able to use the restroom independently. If you have questions about your child’s eligibility, please contact our office. NAMI Kidshop is a free, innovative, activity-based workshop for children in 2nd-8th grade whose lives have been impacted by a mental health diagnosis. Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) for Kids Workshop is a free of charge, self-designed course on identifying personal wellness tools for your child. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-basics-0/ to register for all three programs.

NAMI Wood County hosts their Family and Caregiver Support Group the first and third Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents, family members, and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.