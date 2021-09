Power Hour​​ is a three-session parenting education event, via Zoom, from 12-1pm on September 22, 23, 24. Based on the Active Parenting curriculum, this is chiefly for parents whose children are 5-12 years of age.





Providing participating parents with information on using freedom and non-violent discipline to nurture their young children’s development is the basis of Power Hour. This event is free and there is no registration. (Zoom info is in flyer above)