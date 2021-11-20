FREE Rapid Home COVID-19 Tests Available in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN —Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are available in a variety of locations across Wood County, including schools, public libraries, senior centers and Wood County Health Department. Working with Ohio Department of Health, Wood County Health Department has increased the number of free tests available for residents ages four and older who wish to use them before getting together with family and friends to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Rapid testing prior to attending an event or gathering is an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “In addition to staying home when sick, taking a rapid test shortly before your Thanksgiving celebrations can help to keep your loved ones healthy.”

Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms of COVID should take precautions to isolate from others. “If you have symptoms of COVID, stay home even if you get a negative result on an at-home test,” said Robison. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID and tests negative using an at-home test should get a PCR test and stay home until they receive the results. PCR tests remain the gold standard for detecting an active COVID-19 infection.

Rapid at-home tests should not be used to shorten isolation or quarantine periods. Anyone who has previously tested positive and is still in the isolation period, or who is under quarantine due to exposure, should remain in isolation or quarantine.

Some rapid tests may require the use of an online service that guides the user through the testing process. Check the information on your test packet to confirm. A list of locations distributing free COVID tests is available on the Wood County Health Department website. Click the link below or go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “Information on COVID-19” for details. Rapid tests can also be purchased at a number of pharmacies and supermarkets in the county.

Locations offering free at-home rapid tests for COVID-19.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.