FREE REENACTMENT DEMONSTRATION THIS WEEKEND AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – Come out to the Log Cabin on the Wood County Museum grounds on Saturday, April 23 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM to meet with historic reenactors and learn about what life would have been like in the early days of Wood County settlement.

Visitors will also be able to see a demonstration on the rug making loom. This is a FREE family event full of spring-cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such as “beating out the rugs”.

The Demonstration Day is free to attend.

The museum will be open from 1 PM – 4 PM on Saturday, April 23 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.

The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

Wood County Museum

13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

419-352-0967 • woodcountyhistory.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/woodcountymuseum