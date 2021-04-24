FREE REENACTMENT EVENT AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on Saturday May 22 from 9AM-5PM & Sunday, May 23 from 10AM-4PM for a Demonstration Day featuring costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County. Experience Military, Political Growth, Settlers, Natives, Suttlers, and Home Life Activities.



See William Henry Harrison, a Civil War field surgeon. Hear about General George Custer, Andrews Raiders, and much more. Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.



Due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions, it is asked that you please wear masks and social distance while on the grounds at the event.

Co-Sponsored by the Wood County Museum and the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor.

The museum will be open normal hours for from 1 PM – 4 PM. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. Due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times.

The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.

