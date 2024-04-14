FREE REENACTMENT EVENT: “EARLY OHIO ON THE PORTAGE RIVER”

Enjoy free family fun on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Friday May 3rd from 10AM – 3PM, Saturday May 4th from 10AM – 5PM, and Sunday May 5th from 10AM – 3PM for a living history event featuring costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County. Experience Early Settlers, Native Americans, Military and Political Growth, and Home Life Activities. Period Reenactors from 1700s to 1860s. Cannon & Musket demonstrations will take place as well. Folk Music by the group ‘Hand Hewn’ will be featured on Saturday, May 4th from 12PM-3PM. Schools and Groups Welcome on Friday May 3rd!

In addition to the event schedule there will also be a historic dance, “Lady Brandeberry’s Ball”, on May 4th at 6PM. The Ball will feature music by The Root Cellar String Band and dance caller Marlin Whitacre will teach contra dancing with music fitting the era. This historic dance is free for all to attend and costumes are encouraged (think Bridgerton)! Following the Ball, there will be a free Evening Lantern Tour around the event camp and museum grounds at 8:30PM.

Food Trucks, Big Daddy’s Sausage House & Denise’s Nuts will be available for food and beverage sales through the weekend. An old-fashioned root beer stand will also be available from the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor. Restrooms available on site. Free parking for event.

This event is co-sponsored by the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor & the Wood County Museum. With additional support from Visit BG Ohio. Other sponsors of the event include: Tractor Supply Company, The Home Depot, Staples, Rose Drain, and Emily Keegan.

The Wood County Museum will be open for self-guided tours with paid admission the entire weekend of the event. The Museum’s grounds are open along with several outbuildings including the Lunatic Asylum, Pestilence House, and the Ice House.