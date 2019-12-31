Wood County Safe Communities announced today that they will again be providing free rides in Bowling Green on New Year’s Eve from 11:00 pm on 12-31-2019 until 4:00 am on 1-1-2020.



In Wood County, 4.5% of all crashes in involve alcohol, compared to 4.3%. We need to do whatever we can to make sure that these numbers do not increase over the New Year’s holiday.



If you are in Bowling Green, please call 419-823-7765 for a ride home. We will provide rides within the city limits of Bowling Green and the surrounding 10 mile area.



Our thanks to Thayer Chevrolet, Wood County Committee on Aging, and Wood County Emergency Management for their continued assistance. This program would not be possible without our coalition members, local businesses, and volunteers who give of their time to make sure this program is a success.

Let’s strive for zero fatal crashes in 2020!