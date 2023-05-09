FREE Showing: Screenagers Under the Influence

The Wood County Educational Service Center is hosting a FREE documentary on Wed. May 24 at 6:00pm at The Virginia Theater in NB. We will be showing Screenagers Under the Influence, a one hour documentary about teenagers and their experience with vaping, alcohol, and drugs.
It is open to all teenagers and parents. Everyone who attends will receive a free small pop and popcorn and free tickets to attend a future movie at the theater.
