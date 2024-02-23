FREE THE TREES….

Free the trees from the tree tubes in the restored wetland at Carter Historic Farm.

The tubes protected 5,000 small trees when they were first planted and now need to be removed to allow the trees to flourish. The trees were planted into 18-acres of restored wetland on the Carter Historic Farm property with funding through a grant with the Black Swamp Conservancy. The work involves stacking, bending, and lifting 5-15 pounds on uneven ground. Wear layers of clothes for outdoor mud stompin’ and tree-freeing.

If you like being outside, being active, and saving trees, then this is the experience for you! All materials and tools will be provided.

Mondays, March 11, 18, 25, and April 1 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

About the farm…

Carter Historic Farm is a living history cultural center and working farm representing life on a 1930s farm. Public programs in traditional life skills and farming are offered on the 80-acre site. Food is holistically raised and sustainably grown on the farm. Visit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 pm to see the farm in action and see the inside of the farm buildings, farmhouse, Zimmerman and one-room schoolhouse. The property is open daily from 8am – 30 minutes past sunset for a stroll the woodland trail, restored wetland trail, and farm grounds. Please be aware that this is a working farm using Depression-era agricultural methods and implements. Be aware of your surroundings. Experience traditional farm life at the Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402.

Register: wcparks.org/volunteer or (419) 353-1897