Free Virtual Statewide Caregiver Town Hall on May 13

COLUMBUS, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association and the Ohio Council for Home Care & Hospice (OCHCH) will sponsor a virtual statewide town hall event to address the needs of home-based caregivers and providers.

The free webinar event – Virtual Town Hall: Resources for In-Home Alzheimer’s Caregivers and Home Care Agencies – will take place live at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Participants will receive a link to join the Zoom webinar upon registration.

Eric VanVlymen, Ohio Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, said, this town hall is a great opportunity for the two organizations to come together and provide safety guidelines and tips for families caring for a loved one at home, especially during this time.

“Seventy percent of people with Alzheimer’s live at home and many of the 220,000 Ohio families depend on home care and hospice care as an essential support. Now, due to COVID-19, caregivers are facing increased isolation and decreased services due to health concerns and risks for this vulnerable population. This town hall will allow them to hear first-hand what care agencies are doing and then they can decide if this resource is right for them at this time.”

The Ohio Council for Home Care & Hospice (OCHCH) is a non-profit association that serves as the voice of health care at home in Ohio, advocating on behalf of the industry and the individuals and families they serve. Joe Russell, Executive Director of OCHCH, said, “COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives, but for those families and individuals struggling with Alzheimer’s it’s been particularly difficult. It’s important that we work together during this trying time to support those vulnerable Ohioans where it matters most. We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Ohio Alzheimer’s Association to bring light to this important topic.”

To register for the virtual town hall, visit www.ochch.org/alz. Attendees will be able to submit questions to VanVlymen and Russell in advance after registering or via the chat function during the town hall.

Currently there are 220,000 Ohioans, age 65 and older, living with Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for dementia caregivers at home. They can be found at https://www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving/coronavirus-(covid-19)-tips-for- dementia-care.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900

About the Ohio Council for Home Care & Hospice

