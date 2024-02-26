Free Webinar on 03/01/24: Update on Farmland Leasing

March 1 webinar offers update on Ohio farmland leasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Farmers, producers, and landowners looking to update their farmland leases can learn the latest about the 2024 rental market outlook and the current economic outlook for Ohio row crops during a March 1 webinar offered from 10 a.m. to noon by farm management specialists from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The webinar is designed for farm families, producers, and landowners to help them navigate the costs associated with running a farm operation that best fits their family and financial needs,” said Barry Ward, director of the Ohio State University Extension Income Tax School and leader of the Production Business Management program.

“For example, during the farmland leasing webinar, we’ll provide the latest economic and legal information relevant to farmland leasing in Ohio for this year,” Ward said.

The webinar will be presented by members of the OSU Extension Farm Office, a team of experts representing OSU Extension’s Ohio Ag Manager program as well as other programs in agricultural and resource law, dairy production economics, farm business analysis and benchmarking, farm risk management, production business management, and tax.

The OSU Extension Farm Office, which can be found at farmoffice.osu.edu, offers a one-stop location for navigating the legal and economic challenges of agricultural production. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES.

In addition to Ward, speakers for the farmland leasing webinar will include Peggy Kirk Hall and Robert Moore, CFAES agricultural and resource law specialists with OSU Extension’s Agricultural and Resource Law program.

Farmland leasing webinar topics will include:

Cash Rent Outlook—Key Issues and Survey Data

Negotiating Capital Improvements on Leased Farmland

Dealing with Conservation Practices in a Farmland Lease

Executing and Recording Farm Leases

New Farmland Leasing Resources

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register at go.osu.edu/register4fol.