FREE Webinar: “To Save Lake Erie: Engineers in the Age of Ecology”

Join Ohio Humanities on Wednesday, July 7 at 10am for To Save Lake Erie: Engineers in the Age of Ecology, the second event in our virtual summer Speakers Bureau series, “Landscapes, Rivers, and Lakes: Ohio’s Natural Environment and a Changing Climate.” The series will examine the connections between the public humanities and the environment.



David Stradling, professor of urban and environmental history at the University of Cincinnati, describes the city of Cleveland’s late 1960s and early 1970s efforts to improve water quality in Lake Erie. Engineers proposed a variety of solutions, some of them remarkably fanciful, even as the persistence of combined sewers ensured lasting–and ongoing–pollution problems.



Advance sign up is required.