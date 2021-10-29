Fresh, Better-for-You Fruit Flavor

(Family Features) Whether you’re enjoying a special occasion or simply spending deserved time with loved ones, you can gather at breakfast or brunch and enjoy this easy-to-make, divine pancake that tickles taste buds and delivers a satisfying start to the day.

Add the naturally sweet taste of fruit to the breakfast table with this Grape Dutch Baby recipe that requires just 15 minutes of prep time in the kitchen. Or serve it as a light main dish for those nights when having breakfast for dinner is the plan. Fresh California grapes offer a tasty burst of flavor that pairs perfectly with an egg-based pancake.

Whether enjoyed at breakfast or throughout the day, grapes can be a convenient, healthy, hydrating and energizing option. In fact, research suggests regularly eating grapes as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle contributes to overall wellness and healthy aging. Specifically, eating grapes is linked to beneficial impacts on the health of specific body parts and systems, including the heart, brain, skin and colon.

Grape Dutch Baby

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

6 large eggs

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups low-fat milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 cups red California grapes, halved

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

confectioners’ sugar

Heat oven to 450 F. Put large (10-inch) cast-iron or ovenproof skillet in oven. With electric mixer on high speed, beat eggs until frothy then beat in flour, milk, vanilla and salt, and beat until smooth, about 1 minute (batter will be thin). Remove skillet from oven and add 2 tablespoons butter, swirling to cover pan. Pour in batter and return to oven. Bake until puffed and golden brown, 14-19 minutes. While pancake is baking, in another skillet over high heat, melt remaining butter and add grapes, brown sugar and cinnamon, if desired. Cook until grapes are heated through and sugar has melted. Spoon grapes over pancake, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 6 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 18 g fat (58% calories from fat); 10 g saturated fat (32% calories from saturated fat); 180 mg cholesterol; 380 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.



SOURCE:

California Table Grape Commission