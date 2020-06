Tuesday, June 16, 2:00 – 5:00 pm there will be a fresh produce distribution.

This will be held at the Senior Center located at the Westhaven Apartments on Sprigg Street, off of West Water Street.

There are no income restrictions or residency requirements. This food will be shared with anyone who needs it.

The produce giveaway is planned to continue the third Tuesday of each month through the end of the year.