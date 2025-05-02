Friday Night is Spring ART WALK in Downtown Findlay

Downtown Findlay Celebrates the Arts during Spring ArtWalk

(FINDLAY, OH, May 1, 2025) ArtWalk, a family-friendly free event taking place quarterly is back for its Spring iteration on Friday, May 1 beginning at 5 p.m.

ArtWalk is an opportunity for Downtown Findlay businesses and local creatives to come together, with artists and musicians located within walking distance of each other at local shops, restaurants, and businesses. Visitors can view artwork and talk to artists, listen to the talents of musicians, and also support local business. Artwork is available for purchase at nearly every location.

Spring ArtWalk will be bustling with activity at over 30 locations. Local musicians and visual artists will be found at Downtown businesses throughout Friday evening. Participating in their first ArtWalk is Stuggart Classic Cars, who will be hosting an artist as well as opening their garage to the public for display. Also new to ArtWalk is Main Street Deli Bar/Arcade who will be hosting visual artists in their space. St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will be offering sidewalk chalk art during the event and Smarty Pants Toys & Gifts will have face painting available.

Spring ArtWalk will feature talent of all ages with student groups from St. Michael’s School, Liberty-Benton, and Findlay City Schools performing during the event. Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be exhibiting artwork submitted for their Tiny Art Show, as well as work for the Hancock County Students’ Art Show. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will also be highlighting young talent with the Hancock County Advanced Student Art show in the Fisher/Wall Art Gallery.

In addition to the art show MCPA will also be holding their 5/3 Wall of Fame Induction beginning at 6 p.m., as well as hosting art from visual artists and live music from Ryan Parker. Live music can also be heard throughout the evening at Midwest Financial Planning Group, Gem’s Fairy Cakes, Trends on Main, The Bourbon Affair, Logan’s Irish Pub, and Yeager’s Modern Man. Mark Heitkamp from Hawk Beat will be spinning vinyl from 6 – 9 p.m. at LBE Vintage, and Joel Starkey, game day organist for the Flag City Sluggers, will be performing at Mancy’s Steakhouse at The Hancock Hotel.

The Flag City Sluggers will also have a pop-up shop on-site at Hancock Hotel for Sluggers merchandise and tickets sales prior to their inaugural season. The Findlay Inn is hosting many artists in their atrium with a beverage station available for DORA drinks as you peruse all that ArtWalk has to offer. DORA beverages can be purchased and enjoyed at participating bars, restaurants, and shops. Full DORA details are available on the city’s website.

Findlay Art League visitors will enjoy music from harpist Mikaela Umbs while taking in the Art League’s May Member Show. Several Jones Building artists will open their studios to welcome the public for a peek behind the curtain as they showcase their work, put on demonstrations, and feature special sales and events.

Prior to ArtWalk’s official kick-off will be a ribbon cutting for the Allen H. Davis Judicial Center at 4:30 p.m. and an open house from 3 – 6 p.m., offering the public a chance to see the newly opened building.

ArtWalk is held four times a year and is a free family-friendly event on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event is a collaborative effort between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists, as well as a virtual map, can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.

