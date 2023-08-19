Friday Night Lights: NB Picks up the WIN

by Suzanne Bucher for www.theNBXpress.com
NB Varsity Football Results 8/18/23
@ Vanlue
North Baltimore 48
Vanlue 14
Luke Long (QB) – 6 of 6 passes, 168yds, 19yds rushing
Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg – 94yds receiving, 3 catches, 5yds rushing, 2 TD
Thain Spangenburg – 43yds rushing, 1 TD
Trevor Walter – 47yds rushing, 1 TD
Brody Walter – 48yds receiving, 54yd interception return for 1 TD
NB – 338yds total offense, 170 team passing yards, 168 team rushing yards
Vanlue – 150yds total offense, 134 team rushing yards
NB Record: 1-0
2023 Varsity Football Schedule
Fri, Aug 25 @ Hardin-Northern, 7:00
Fri, Sept 1, Elgin (home), 7:00
Fri, Sept 8, Cory-Rawson (home), 7:00
Fri, Sept 15, @ Waynesfield-Goshen, 7:00
Fri, Sept 22, Lima Perry (home), 7:00
Fri, Sept 29 @ Ridgedale, 7:00
Fri, Oct 6, Ridgemont (home), 7:00
Fri, Oct 13, @ Crestline, 7:00
Fri, Oct 20, Upper Scioto Valley (home), 7:00