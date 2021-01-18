NBX WaterShedsun
Friends of NB Library

The Friends of the NB Library will be holding its annual meeting on Thursday, January 28 at 6 pm in the Wolfe Community Room.  

At the meeting we will review last year, designate funds to the NB Library for this year and plan book sales and other fundraising events for the year.  All members are welcome to attend, however, we ask that you RSVP to 419-257-3621 if you are planning to come in order for us to allow enough space for proper social distancing.  Attached is our 2021 Membership Application for new and renewing members. 

You can “right click” on the form to “copy ” OR “copy image” and “paste” it into a document  so you can print it.

