“Friends of the NB Library” Held Annual Meeting

The Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library, Inc. held its annual meeting at the Wolfe Community Room on January 28, 2021 with seven members present. Masks and social distancing protocols were observed.



The meeting was called to order by President Connie Phillips. The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were given and approved.



The group discussed how Covid-19 had affected the projects and money spent this year. Only one Book Sale was held and it was a success gaining $585.41. The staff had also completed a McDonald’s Night event which garnered $503.43. Memberships were down a bit but several 10 year memberships are expiring. Memberships are accepted anytime. A new Trustee, Becky Walter, was elected for a two year term.



The group decided to only have one Book Sale this year on October 4-9 following the regular hours. More details will be publicized. It was also decided to try to schedule two McDonald’s Night events (one is spring and fall). The project list for the year was discussed and approved. It included monies for Summer Reading, Winter Reading 2022, after school snacks, staff incentives, a Staff Day contribution, a staff luncheon, Community Outreach money and an NBHS yearbook.

The next meeting will be held in January of 2022.