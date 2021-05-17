From Gov. DeWine’s Prepared Address to Public on May 12, 2021

Here are the excerpts from Gov. Mike Dewine’s address to the State of Ohio last Week on May 12,2021. It includes the sections related to “Lifting of the Health Orders” and “Ohio Statewide Drawings”



LIFTING OF HEALTH ORDERS

And so now, let’s talk about the health orders. For a year, Ohioans have made sacrifices to save lives and keep our state moving forward. What you have done has truly worked!

And now, we have a powerful weapon that is almost 100 percent effective in beating the virus. The vaccine is stronger and better than medical experts ever imagined. And now, everyone 12 and over can use it to protect themselves — to put an invisible shield of protection around themselves. Everyone can now control their own health. Everyone can now control their own destiny.

So, it is time — it’s time to end the health orders.

It’s been a year.

You’ve followed the protocols.

You’ve done what we’ve asked.

You’ve bravely fought this virus.

And now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon in the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize.

THE VACCINATED AND THE UNVACCINATED

While we have this great weapon, the danger of remaining unvaccinated is crystal clear. The virus is still here. Our cases are down, but that’s only because 42 percent of our entire population has now been vaccinated and can no longer get it and can no longer spread it.

The vaccinated among us feel liberated. They can hug their grandkids, go out to eat, go to a ball game — live their life — all without fear.

But, for those who are not vaccinated, the virus is just as dangerous as ever. In fact, because the new variant is more contagious, the virus is really more dangerous than ever for those who are not vaccinated.



Vaccination is clearly safer — regardless of age — than running the risk of getting COVID. In fact, thanks to a recent study from the Cleveland Clinic, we now have evidence from right here in Ohio of just how powerful these vaccines really are. Between January 1st and April 13th this year, of all the people hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic for COVID-19, 99.75 percent of them

had not been vaccinated. Let me repeat that: Nearly 100 percent of hospitalizations occurred among those not vaccinated. This is powerful, real-world evidence from the Buckeye State that vaccinations do, in fact, save lives.

Each person now has access to a mighty weapon they can use to get 100 percent protection, and it is up to each Ohio citizen whether to use it or not. There comes a time when individual responsibility simply must take over.

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud will remove all pandemic health orders, except those for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, effective three weeks from today on June 2nd. This will give anyone who has not been vaccinated time to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and be well on the way to full

immunity.

Now, lifting these orders does not mean the virus is gone.

It does not mean we are all safe.

Each Ohio citizen will make their own decisions about wearing a mask and social distancing —

and when, for them, that’s appropriate. Ohio businesses and schools, as well, will make their own decisions about how to best keep their customers, employees, and students safe. Lifting these health orders will not prevent a business from imposing its own requirements. In fact, based upon the experiences of other states, we expect that many stores or businesses may require social distancing and masking.



OHIO STATEWIDE DRAWINGS

The number of Ohioans who get the vaccine will determine what our future looks like, particularly this coming winter. Everyone has a stake in more Ohioans getting vaccinated.

And so tonight, I am asking businesses across Ohio to reach out and offer incentives to get more people vaccinated. The Reds and Indians are offering discounts on tickets to their games. The minor league teams are, as well. With a vaccine, White Castle is offering free butter cakes on a stick! Kroger is offering employees $100 in cash. And Scott’s Miracle-Gro, Worthington Industries, Marathon Petroleum, and many others have provided clinics at work sites for their employees and their families. We need more businesses to offer these kinds of incentives.



Getting our 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated is so important that we will have a separate incentive for them. Two weeks from tonight — on Wednesday, May 26th — we will announce the winner of a drawing of all those 17 years-old and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to our State of Ohio universities. This will include tuition,

room-and-board, and books.

Next Tuesday, on May 18th, an electronic portal will be opened up for young people who have been vaccinated to be able to register.

We will do this every Wednesday, for five straight Wednesdays — each time randomly selecting one student to receive the full, four-year scholarship.



Now, let’s talk about the adults. Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive 1 million dollars.



The pool of names for the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database.

Further, we will make available a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database we are using.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them. The money will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing.

You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.

We will have further, specific details tomorrow and in the days ahead.



I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is

readily available to anyone who want it — is a life lost to COVID-19.

DON’T QUIT YET

My fellow Ohioans, you got us to where we are today.

You sacrificed.

You persevered.

And many times, you have set the bar for the rest if the nation.



Let’s show America again what Ohio is made of!

Let’s show the nation that same grit and determination in our efforts to get the rest of Ohio vaccinated!

Yes — we have achieved a lot. We are safer today. And the future of Ohio has never been brighter because of your efforts in fighting this pandemic.

But, our work is not done. We now have an abundance of the vaccine and must continue every effort to make it available and accessible to every Ohioan who wants it.

Those who are not vaccinated remain prey to the virus. We hope for a good summer, but we also have to be able to get through the dark days of winter safely. To do that, we need a much higher percentage of Ohioans to be vaccinated.

This is our time — and, vaccines are our opportunity.

Ohio — let’s do this! Let’s get it done. Let’s get everyone vaccinated.

Because we are Ohioans.

We are Buckeyes.

We are strong.

And we will finish the job!