The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a “From the Farm” meeting Wednesday, January 26, at 6:30 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings 1550 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green. “From the Farm” meetings are casual conversations on current agricultural interests and concerns. The event is open to the public. Snacks will be provided.

To register, contact the Wood SWCD at 419-354-5517 #4 or at wcswcd@woodswcd.com.