Fuel Family Fun with This Easy Recipe

(Family Features) Between work, after-school activities and homework, planning memorable family time is nearly impossible. Changing that mindset can start by making mealtime simpler with recipes that serve up big smiles for the whole family and fuel fun, even on weeknights.

As a quick and easy mealtime solution that gives families time back to make lasting memories, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets filled with the stuff you love like creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors. Now, parents can get all their loved ones involved with the Go-Fun-Me Challenge – a commitment to make a simple dinner one night a week and create a memorable family experience in or out of the home with the time saved. By opting in between May 2-June 3, parents are entered to win $12,000 and a year supply of pierogies to help fund and fuel all of that fun.

You can find a little inspiration in recipes like these Pierogy Burrito Bowls, loaded with cheesy pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, sliced avocado and homemade avocado mayo crema for a simple meal everyone in the family can enjoy.

No matter how parents switch up their weeknight routines, like a trip to the park or an at-home movie night, pierogies make weeknight recipes like this one possible because they’re simple and easy to prepare, leaving more time for parents to do the stuff they love with the ones they love.

Opt into the challenge and find more recipes fit for family fun by visiting MrsTsPierogies.com/Go-Fun-Me.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Burrito Bowls:

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 bag (2 pounds) Mrs. T’s 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh or frozen corn, lightly roasted

1 ripe avocado, pitted and thinly sliced

1 cup pickled red onions

3/4 cup Cotija cheese

fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish

Avocado Mayo Crema:

1/2 cup mayo

1 ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped

1/2 lime, juice only

To make burrito bowls: In medium skillet over medium heat, add avocado oil. Saute pierogies in batches, approximately 8 minutes on both sides, until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside. Divide pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, pickled red onions and Cotija cheese evenly among serving bowls. Garnish with cilantro. To make avocado mayo crema: In food processor, process mayo, avocado and lime juice until smooth. Drizzle avocado mayo crema over bowls, as desired.



SOURCE:

Mrs. T’s Pierogies