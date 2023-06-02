Fuel Up for Summer Fun

(Family Features) Summer sun brings an abundance of outdoor activities from jumping in the pool and playing in the yard to simply lounging in the shade. Making the most of those warm weather moments with loved ones means maximizing your time and fueling up for adventure with easy, kid-friendly recipes the whole family can enjoy.

From favorite snacks to homemade lunches, flavorful dishes that are quick to make using nutritious fruits and veggies can help keep your family ready for whatever summer brings. Dietitian-approved recipes like Peanut Butter and Jelly Sweetpotato Taquitos and Easy Homemade Salsa offer better-for-you summer solutions with healthy ingredients like sweetpotatoes, blueberries, raspberries, sweet onions, Roma tomatoes and more.

Ready in less than 30 minutes, these taquitos let you enjoy the convenient benefits of cooking with an air fryer, including:

Healthier cooking: Requiring little to no oil, air frying is a healthier alternative to deep frying.

Timesaving: Air fryers can cook foods faster than traditional methods and typically with less cleanup.

Versatility: From vegetables and meats to desserts or reheating leftovers, air fryers can cook a variety of foods.

“Get into the kitchen together as a family and get cooking,” said Julie Lopez, registered dietitian and culinary nutrition chef. “Cooking together can help kids build self-confidence and lay down the foundation for healthy eating habits.”

While shopping for your family’s preferred ingredients, remember to look for the Produce for Kids and Healthy Family Project logos next to favorite items in the produce department, as adding these flavorful fruits and veggies to your cart can help make a difference in your community.

Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more summer recipe inspiration.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sweetpotato Taquitos

Recipe courtesy of Tracy Shaw on behalf of Healthy Family Project

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

1 cup sweetpotatoes, peeled and diced small

nonstick olive oil spray

1/2 cup peanut butter, preferred nut butter or nut-free butter

8 small, low-carb flour tortillas

1 cup blueberries, washed and dried

1 cup raspberries, washed and dried

Preheat air fryer to 400 F. Add diced sweetpotatoes to air fryer basket and lightly spray with olive oil spray. Cook sweetpotatoes 10 minutes, shaking basket 1-2 times to toss sweetpotatoes. Transfer cooked sweetpotatoes to medium bowl; add peanut butter and mix well. Lay tortillas on counter and place 1-2 tablespoons sweetpotato mixture on each tortilla. Add blueberries and raspberries next to sweetpotato mixture. Roll each tortilla tightly. Place rolled tortillas, seam sides down, in air fryer. Spray tortillas lightly with olive oil spray. Cook in air fryer 6-7 minutes.

Easy Homemade Salsa

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

1/2 small RealSweet sweet onion, halved

5 mini sweet peppers, seeded and quartered

3 Roma tomatoes, quartered

1 1/2 limes, juice only

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt, or to taste

tortilla chips

In food processor, blend onion, peppers, tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro and garlic salt until desired consistency is reached. Serve with tortilla chips.



SOURCE:

Healthy Family Project