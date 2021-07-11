Fun Ways to Cool off with Kids

(BPT) – Heat waves can put a damper on family fun. When temperatures soar, you might not be able to do many favorite summer activities with kids. Playground equipment sizzles small hands. Sand scorches the feet. Even the hot breezes melt your ice cream faster than you can eat it. Fortunately, with a little planning, there are some awesome activities for hot weather that will help you cool off and make memories.

Visit an indoor waterpark

Whether it's playing in a wave pool, relaxing on a lazy river or feeling the thrill of the waterslides, a visit to an indoor waterpark is the perfect way to beat the summer heat.

Play ice cube activities

You can use ice to cool your drinks on hot days, but their use doesn’t stop there. Set up ice cube races by adding water to a bin and have kids blow air through straws to move the cubes to the finish line. You can also put small toys in ice cubes and freeze before letting kids feel like Antarctic archeologists as they chip away the ice with spoons and other safe kitchen utensils to discover the treasures. Finally, become scientists and try to discover the fastest way to melt cubes. Will it be in your hands, in the sun, using salt or another way?

Try no-bake recipes

When the heat is high, you probably want to avoid turning on the oven or stove. Hot weather is a great reason to try new recipes that require no baking. Gather your family and search for interesting options to try and then head to the grocer to gather ingredients as you enjoy the AC in the store. When you’re back at home, gather your kitchen crew and start chopping, mixing and making. One option that’s great to try during the dog days of summer is homemade ice cream. Whether you opt for fruity, chocolaty or classic vanilla, it’s enjoyable to make this cool treat together.

Have an indoor beach party

If it’s simply too hot to leave the air-conditioned comfort of home, you can still enjoy the feeling of going to the beach. Kids can dress in swimsuits, lay out towels and play tropical music to create a water world without the splashing mess. They can also enjoy summer snacks to embrace the water vibe, such as ice-cold lemonade, freeze pops or ice cream cones. You could even play with kinetic sand and blow up pool floaties and beach balls for an extra fun time.

Explore armchair travel

Visiting a movie theater or streaming a show at home will surely help you relax and stay cool, but when you want something different, consider exploring the world from the comfort of your couch. Many museums and tourist destinations offer virtual tours so visitors can enjoy famous sights without leaving the house. From virtual visits of galleries at the Louvre in France to watching the webcams of Yellowstone National Park and so much more, there’s plenty to explore online so you can learn while enjoying a staycation.

When it’s hot outside, it’s a good excuse to try something new. It might turn out to be your family’s favorite time together this summer as you forget about the heat and focus on the fun.