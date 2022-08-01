Fundraiser Dinner & Raffle for Megan Gonyer Rush

Megan has Friedreich’s Ataxia which is a form of Muscular Dystrophy. She has to use a wheelchair to get around. She has a van with special controls that help her to maintain her ability to drive. However, they are far past due to be swapped out.

Now, she has an organization that will cover the costs of the controls and installation…problem is they won’t add them to the van she is currently driving due to safety concerns.

She’s managed to raise some money on her own but still needs a lot of help. So please let’s come together to help Megan maintain her independence!