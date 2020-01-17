Fundraiser for Disabled Elderly NB Resident

You can help get a disabled elderly North Baltimore resident home safely!

Unable to share the name or what skilled nursing home he is at due to HIPPA laws.

You can help out to purchase the lumber ($1200) for a ramp big enough so this elderly man can SAFELY enter his home and help his caregiver by making his home more assessible.

An account is set up at Huntington Bank in NB – “A Ramp for Ronnie” if you would like to donate directly at the bank. There is a Fund Donation page on FB. Or call – Sara Mason’s work cell number is 419-708-6731.

Chris Bry at Bryar Woodworking & Custom Carpentry LLC was at the home to do measurements and provided an estimates for me (Sara Mason) in less than 24hrs. Chris is willing to do this work for free!!! We hope to raise more than what is needed for the materials, so that balance could go to him for his time and efforts!