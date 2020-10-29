Fundraiser Info for Laura Rister

This is a GoFundMe Fundraiser…

This is Laura Rister, daughter of Rodney (“Hot”) Rister. John Harden from NB Legion Post 539, provided this info and has verified with her personally regarding her condition. Laura is a Marine vet and former NBLS student.

Laura is suffering from a rare bacterial infection that has left her hospitalized over the last couple of weeks. Infectious Disease doctors are working hard to find the best solution.

Surgery was done Monday afternoon. During surgery, they discovered that the bacteria had tunneled throughout the tissue and the muscle causing irreversible damage, and as a result…………….. her the right butt cheek is gone!!!

Please help as you are able.

Rister fundraiser flyer

GoFundMe Link

https://www.gofundme.com/f/4chp9-a-time-to-heal