On July 14th, Diana Patterson had her third back surgery which consisted of two rods and several screws added to her lower back. The surgery lasted 12 hours and she was on her way to a full recovery. However, on July 18th, Diana was found unresponsive at home and was taken by EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital in critical condition. Diana was then put on a ventilator for five days. The ventilator was removed and Diana spent four additional days in the hospital to be monitored.



Her discharge diagnosis included: Sepsis with Multi-Organ Dysfunction, Bilateral Pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Failure with Hypoxia, Lactic Acidosis, Acute Liver Failure, Acute Kidney Injury, Acute Metabolic Encephalopathy, Electrolyte Imbalance, and Hypokalemia. Diana feels because of a miracle and the power of prayer, she is still here.



Today, Diana is feeling better and getting stronger everyday. She has many appointments and follow up visits with different types of specialist. New medications added to her regimen, hospital bills, and is not able to return to work. This is a very stressful time and situation that Diana is facing. She still has a long road ahead of her.



Please join us in raising funds for Diana to help alleviate some of her financial burden.