FUR ANGELS RESCUE OFFERS “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” ADOPTION SPECIAL!

TOLEDO Ohio, Nov. 24, 2021 – The season of giving is upon us, and for the cats with Fur Angels Rescue, the greatest gift of all is a loving, permanent home. The animals come from all over – maybe not as far as the North Pole – but from places throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. They all have different stories like a black cat named Shade who was pulled from a burn pile right before it was lit. They all have different reasons why they ended up homeless like a young torti named Jules who was wandering around an apartment complex and was likely left behind when her owner moved. And they all have one thing in common; their greatest wish is a home for the holidays.

Santa does have good news to share: Fur Angels Rescue is offering a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special. The adoption fee for all cats one year and older is $50 (normally $80) through December. The adoption fee includes the spay or neuter, vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment, microchip, and testing for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and leukemia.

Fur Angels Rescue Founder Brooke Dutridge says “All of our foster homes are full so we’re offering the holiday adoption special in an effort to send lots of cats home for the holidays and make room for more cats in need, especially as we head into winter when we’ll get lots of calls about friendly stray cats. We’re really hopeful that some of our longer residents, our shy cats and our black cats – who often get overlooked by adopters – will get their happy endings.”

Dutridge goes on to say “We also have some really special cats who would love to start the new year in their very own home. A few who come to mind are Cutie and Reagan who are a year old but get overlooked for younger kittens, and Gunner who was found in the woods with a fractured leg that required amputation, and siblings Jack and Sally who are hoping to find a home together.”

Fur Angels Rescue Shelter is a no-kill group (unless the animal is dangerous or euthanasia is medically necessary) who provides temporary and long-term shelter, warmth and safety, food, medical treatment and love in a network of foster homes until each animal finds their perfect, forever home. The non-profit organization – who has a goal of having a brick-and-mortar shelter – does not receive any state or federal funding and relies on support from individuals and businesses to help the community’s homeless animals.