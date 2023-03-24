Future Foresters: Camp Canopy Registration is Open for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is looking for future foresters, biologists, and the conservation leaders for tomorrow. Registration is now open for the popular Camp Canopy!



“We are excited to provide forestry-centered programming to campers this year,” said Ohio Division of Forestry service forestry manager and camp co-director Jeremy Scherf. “Camp Canopy facilitates learning around many natural resource-related topics while allowing campers to enjoy the beauty of Ohio’s forests. Additionally, campers can interact with working professionals and form long-lasting friendships with their peers.”





Caption: Alyx Flott attended Camp Canopy as a student for several years, which helped her to choose a college major and a career path – Alyx is now a Service Forester with the

Ohio Division of Forestry!



Camp Canopy 2023 will explore forests and creeks with sessions focused on Ohio trees, insects, fungi, and amphibians. There will also be a session on how Ohio’s Native Americans used and managed our forests in the past, including how they made and hunted with atlatls. Each camper will get to use an atlatl and learn about throwing techniques. Adventure-themed recreational activities like rifle and shotgun shooting, day and night hiking, and a kayak excursion will round out a fun week of learning.



The camp runs from June 11-16, 2023. Students who have completed the eighth grade through high school seniors graduating in 2023 are invited to attend Camp Canopy, which was previously known as the Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp. The camp will be held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County. Sponsorships are available.



Camp Canopy is operated by the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation, a non-profit corporation dedicated to the conservation of Ohio’s forests and forest industry. Instructors are professionals from ODNR, OSU Extension, and the forest industry in the state. For more information about and to register for Camp Canopy, visit their website at campcanopy.com.



The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.