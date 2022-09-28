FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll — Week 4 (Sept. 25, 2022)

2022 Week 4 (Sept. 25): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF) 2022 Week 4 (Sept. 25): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF) NOTES: Georgia picked up 38-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the third week in a row after defeating Kent State 39-22 in Week 4. This is Georgia’s 11th appearance at No. 1, which sets the mark for third-most appearances at No. 1. An SEC team has been ranked No. 1 in the Super 16 Poll each week dating back to September 29, 2019, a span of 31 weeks. No. 6 USC rose to its highest ranking since the Trojans took the No. 5 spot on September 24, 2017. Tennessee and NC State claimed Nos. 7 and 11, marking the highest ranking for each of these programs. Oklahoma fell 11 spots to No. 16 after a 34-41 loss to Kansas State. This marks the lowest ranking for the Sooners since they last missed the poll on October 23, 2016. Arkansas dropped out of the poll completely after suffering a 21-23 loss to Texas A&M in Arlington. No. 15 Oregon returned to the poll after a 44-41 road victory over Washington State. The SEC leads all conferences with five teams, followed by the Pac-12 with four and Big Ten with three. The ACC and Big 12 each had two. The Pac-12 tied its all-time weekly high with having four teams in the poll, marking the first time the league landed four teams since November 13, 2016. SCHEDULE (Oct. 1): No. 1 Georgia at Missouri No. 2 Alabama at Arkansas Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State No 4 Michigan at Iowa No. 11 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson Arizona State at No. 6 USC No. 7 Tennessee (Idle) No. 8 Oklahoma State at Baylor No. 9 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss Northwestern at No. 10 Penn State Oregon State at No.12 Utah No. 13 Washington at UCLA (Friday) Stanford at No.15 Oregon No. 16 Oklahoma at TCU