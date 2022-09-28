North Baltimore, Ohio

September 28, 2022 11:48 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
Member Services Rep I
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
Update email and photo
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Weekly Specials
Logo

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll — Week 4 (Sept. 25, 2022)

 

 
 
 

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan Top Week 4 of the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

 

2022 Week 4 (Sept. 25): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings (PDF)

2022 Week 4 (Sept. 25): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Individual Ballots (PDF)

NOTES:

Georgia picked up 38-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the third week in a row after defeating Kent State 39-22 in Week 4. This is Georgia’s 11th appearance at No. 1, which sets the mark for third-most appearances at No. 1. An SEC team has been ranked No. 1 in the Super 16 Poll each week dating back to September 29, 2019, a span of 31 weeks.

No. 6 USC rose to its highest ranking since the Trojans took the No. 5 spot on September 24, 2017. Tennessee and NC State claimed Nos. 7 and 11, marking the highest ranking for each of these programs.

Oklahoma fell 11 spots to No. 16 after a 34-41 loss to Kansas State. This marks the lowest ranking for the Sooners since they last missed the poll on October 23, 2016. Arkansas dropped out of the poll completely after suffering a 21-23 loss to Texas A&M in Arlington. No. 15 Oregon returned to the poll after a 44-41 road victory over Washington State.

The SEC leads all conferences with five teams, followed by the Pac-12 with four and Big Ten with three. The ACC and Big 12 each had two. The Pac-12 tied its all-time weekly high with having four teams in the poll, marking the first time the league landed four teams since November 13, 2016.

SCHEDULE (Oct. 1):

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri

No. 2 Alabama at Arkansas

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

No  4 Michigan at Iowa

No. 11 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson

Arizona State at No. 6 USC

No. 7 Tennessee (Idle)

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Baylor

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

Northwestern at No. 10 Penn State

Oregon State at No.12 Utah

No. 13 Washington at UCLA (Friday)

Stanford at No.15 Oregon

No. 16 Oklahoma at TCU

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2022 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 6 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 4. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems, a TicketManager company, to compile the rankings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website