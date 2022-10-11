FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll – Week 6 (Oct. 8)

NOTES:

Georgia picked up 21-of-52 first-place votes, advancing from No. 2 to No. 1 after defeating Auburn 42-10 at home. The top ranking marks the 12th all-time appearance at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, which ties Clemson for second-most appearances in the top spot for the Super 16 Poll. Alabama dropped two spots after a 24-20 victory at home against Texas A&M and were replaced at No. 2 by Ohio State.

No. 11 UCLA landed its highest ranking since the Bruins took the No. 8 spot on September 27, 2015. TCU’s No. 12 ranking marked the Horned Frogs’ highest position in the poll since being ranked No. 12 on December 3, 2017.

Utah, Kentucky and Kansas dropped out of the poll completely after suffering defeats in Week 6. Wake Forest and NC State returned to the poll and Mississippi State joined the poll for the first time this season, claiming Nos. No. 14, 15 and 16 respectively. Mississippi State’s appearance in the poll marks the Bulldogs’ first appearance since November 15, 2018.

The SEC leads all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 with three each and the Big 12 with two.

SCHEDULE (OCT. 15):

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Ohio State is idle

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

No. 7 USC at Utah

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 12 TCU

Auburn at No. 9 Mississippi

No. 11 UCLA is idle

No. 13 Oregon is idle

No. 14 Wake Forest is idle

No. 15 North Carolina State at Syracuse

No. 16 Mississippi State at Kentucky

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by long-time partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2022 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 6 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 4. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems, a TicketManager company, to compile the rankings.

