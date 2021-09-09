North Baltimore, Ohio

Gary G. Stephens, age 70, of Findlay, died at 3:32 am on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Toledo Hospital. He was born to Paul Stephens and Marcine (Wells) Stephens Smith. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Findlay.



On May 23, 1980, he married Cathy I. Miles and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Cole P. Stephens of Findlay; daughter, Jaimye (David) Benedict of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Makayla Rein, Grace Rein, and Collins Borer; brother, Jeffrey Stephens of Arlington; and son-in-law, Phillip Borer of Tiffin. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mandi Borer. Gary also had a beloved dog, Cooper.



Gary retired from Graham Packaging. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, and being a fan of Ohio State, the Browns, and Indians.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. Funeral services will be at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00pm. Pastor Chris Cravens will officiate, and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Tiffin. The family requests that everyone wear their favorite sports gear to the funeral home. Full military rites will be conducted at the gravesite by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorials may be given to the Hancock County Special Olympics, and online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com. The services will be livestreamed by going to Gary’s obituary on the Coldren Crates Funeral Home website.