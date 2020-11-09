Gary Lee “Cork” Reichard, 74, residing in Lakeside Marblehead, passed away late Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at home.





Cork was born on June 23, 1946 in Portland, IN to the late Gerald and Helen (Arnold) Reichard.



Cork retired from S.A. Storer & Sons Construction after 30 years of service. He served the Village of North Baltimore in different capacities, which included the police department, street department and most recently the fire department. Cork was an avid Harley rider, and skilled handyman who was always willing to help. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking long road trips on his Harley, boating, fishing and watching his grandkids participate in their sports and other activities.



Cork is survived by his daughter, Lori (John) Cotterman of North Baltimore, OH; son, Gary (AJ) Reichard II of Bucyrus, OH; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Larry) Buschur Greenville, OH; close family members, Pam Limon and Judy McBeth and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



In addition to his parents, Cork is preceded in death by his brother, James Hilfiker.



Private family services will be held. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.



Those wishing to contribute to Cork’s memory may do so to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus Ohio 43229 or visit https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate.