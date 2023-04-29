North Baltimore, Ohio

April 29, 2023 10:08 pm

Ol’ Jenny

Gary Matthew Carnicom, 57


Gary Matthew Carnicom , 57 of Middlebury, Indiana and formerly of North Baltimore, OH passed away February 19, 2023.

Gary was born June 5, 1965 in Defiance OH to Donna Jean and Stphen Carnicom. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lonnie Carnicom.

Gary is survived by his sisters; Katosha Steel (Tim) of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, Alicia Falk (Ken) of Toledo OH, and a brother Scott Carnicom ( Daisy) of Weston, Ohio

Graveside Service will be on May 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the Weston Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his mother. A fellowship luncheon will be held following the services.

