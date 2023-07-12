Gary “Mike” Boggs, 73, NB



Gary “Mike” Boggs, 73 of North Baltimore, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on January 25, 1950, in Findlay to the late Kenneth J. and Freda Jean (Williams) Boggs. He married Nancy Chamberlain and she survives.



Mike is also survived by a son, Jarid (Megan) Boggs; and Grandson, Wade Boggs.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Kenneth E., William C., and Robert “Terry” Boggs; sisters: Shirlee Swartz, Sandra Harden, and Susan Althauser.



Mike was a U.S. Army Special Forces Veteran of the Vietnam war. He loved to go fishing, camping, and was an all around handyman. He loved to take his dog, Lily for rides in the golf cart around town.



Four years ago he was the recipient of a double lung transplant from the Cleveland Clinic and it gave him a new lease on life which he enjoyed every minute of.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 and/or Cleveland Clinic Innovations District Programs.