Gas Cap Testing and Replacement event scheduled in B.G.

Leaky gas caps contribute to local ozone pollution and lost fuel efficiency.

Anyone can get a no-cost test of their vehicle’s gas cap, and a free replacement cap if a leak is found, at an event Thursday offered by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG).

Gas cap testing and replacement will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green (1234 N. Main St.)

Leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Take this simple step to make sure your passenger car or light truck is not contributing to pollution. A broken or missing gas cap can also reduce fuel efficiency by 1-2 percent and cost you up to a full tank of gas each year.

Drive up to a TMACOG testing site, and staff will do a quick compression test to make sure your cap is sealed. If it’s leaking, you’ll get a replacement on the spot. Receive a bonus gift while supplies last.

Older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, but any vehicle could be leaking. A loose gas cap may trigger the check engine light, so if the light turns on randomly or right after filling up, you might need a new one.

TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.