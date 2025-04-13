Gear Up for Grilling Season

As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it’s time to fire up the grill and elevate your outdoor cooking game. From backyard barbecues to weeknight dinners under the open sky, these high-performance grilling solutions are designed to help you serve up unforgettable flavors all season long.

If you’re ready to turn up the heat this season, explore high-performance grilling solutions from Nexgrill – built to match every cooking style and skill level. From backyard barbecues to weeknight dinners under the open sky, its lineup is designed to help you serve up unforgettable flavors all season long. Visit nexgrill.com to learn more and get inspired.

Unlock a New Level of Outdoor Cooking Versatility

Transform your backyard into a chef-inspired kitchen with the Gourmet Pro 6-Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill featuring the Griddle Max Cooking System. Designed to go beyond traditional grilling, this powerhouse lets you grill, saute, griddle and smoke all at once or on demand. The innovative system makes it easy to achieve restaurant-quality results, delivering unmatched versatility for any meal. Built with stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers and porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grids, it ensures consistent heat and fewer flare-ups. With 811 square inches of cooking space, six main burners and a high-heat searing side burner, you’ll get 75,000 BTU of total cooking power.

Take on Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From sizzling fajitas at your backyard bash to early-morning pancakes before your next adventure, the Daytona 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle delivers the heat, flavor and performance you need. Designed for versatility, this powerhouse features a 792-square-inch cooktop and four stainless steel burners, giving you the space and control to cook multiple dishes at once. Built-in convenience comes standard with dual side shelves, a lower storage rack to keep tools within reach and a removable grease cup for quick and easy cleanup. When it’s time to pack it in, a heavy-duty lid protects your cooking surface.

From Kitchen to Patio, It Goes Where You Go

Grilling isn’t just for the backyard. When weather or space keeps you inside, the Fuse 22-inch Electric Griddle delivers bold, flame-free cooking anywhere there’s an outlet. Ultralightweight and easy to transport, it’s built for seamless indoor-outdoor use. With 308 square inches of edge-to-edge heat, a durable nonstick surface and digital temperature control, this electric flattop offers precision and power. A hinged lid with a built-in viewing window locks in heat and flavor so you can cook efficiently. From weekday breakfasts in the kitchen to weekend feasts on the patio, it can be your all-access pass to delicious, flexible cooking – wherever life takes you.

Source: NexGrill