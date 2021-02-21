Gene Heilman, 75, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:49 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1945, in Bowling Green to the late Jacob J. and Dorothy (Haas) Heilman.



Gene is survived by his daughter, Shelley (Scott) Gonyer of Cygnet; son, Dean (Amanda) Heilman of Weston; brother, Larry (Esther) Heilman of Custar; sister, Carol (Ronald) Barnes of Enumclaw, WA; grandchildren: Ashley (Zach) Gonyer, Allison (David) Gonyer and Abby (James) Benschoter; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Dakota, Jaxon, Georgia and Autumn; step-daughter, Alisa (Anthony) Groves of SC; step-grandchildren: Zach (Emily) Groves, Brittney Groves, Jefrey Groves and Lily Groves; 5 step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Cheryl Heilman, Steve (Sandy) Heilman, Todd (Arlene) Heilman, Erin Barnes, Laura (Donnie) McMaster and Sarah (Steve) Strang; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Jack Wickard.



Gene was a retired cable and telephone technician. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and motorcycle enthusiast.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2020, at the South Liberty United Methodist Church (corner of Bays & Potter Roads), where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Gary Yarbrough is officiating. Burial will be in Milton Township Cemetery, Custar. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore E.M.S. and/or South Liberty United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.