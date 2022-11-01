North Baltimore, Ohio

George G. Thompson III, born in Wisconsin in 1951, died on October 30 in Naples, Florida. Wife, Leslee, and daughter, April, survive.

George is also survived by: brother David and his wife Pat and their children Brian and Eilish; brother-in-law Tom Flautt; niece Sonja and nephew Eric; stepson Ryan and grandsons Landon and Alexander; April’s mom Pam and the Waaland family, to which he maintained fond connections. George was pre-deceased by parents George and Marion, and sister Diane.



In his own words: “Musician, florist, actor, attorney, artist, Father Christmas and most importantly Wood County Park District leader for 24 years. George was controversial but his attitude was that if you never take chances you never will know what you could have won.



His life reflected chances and would hope that children and their families would take a moment to look up from their phones and discover ‘bright moments’ together.”



Visitation will be at Thompson Stone Hall (Otsego Park) on November 8, 2022, from 4:00-6:30 p.m., followed by a brief celebration of life, where all who knew and loved him will have a moment to share their remembrances.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers, George requested donations to the Wood County Park District. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com