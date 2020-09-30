Gerald A. “Jerry” Wright, 82, of North Baltimore, passed away at 5:20 p.m.,

Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born on October 19, 1937, in Bloom Township to the late George and

Florence (Oxenrider) Wright. He married Ruth Ann Thallman on December 18,

1959 in Columbus, OH and she survives.

Jerry is also survived by his sons: Jeffrey (Amy) Wright of Van Buren and

Steven (Kimberlie) Wright of North Baltimore; brothers: Joe Wright of

Cygnet and Ralph Wright of Key West, FL; he was “Mr. Grandpa” to: Chad

(Brooke), Krysta, Megan and Morgan Wright, and Nick Brossia;

great-grandchildren: Trynnity and Serenity.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Wright; sisters: Evelyn

Current, Eileen Diehl, Barbara Chamberlain and Caroline Wright.



Jerry retired as a Die Maker from D.S. Brown after 42 years. He was a

member of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in North

Baltimore and attended the Estero United Methodist Church while wintering

in Florida. Jerry enjoyed wintering in Florida, playing volleyball and

horseshoes. He was a long time little league baseball coach, and loved

attending his grandchildren’s sporting and musical events.



A private family funeral service will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL

HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North

Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge

Hospice Care Center and/or Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist.





