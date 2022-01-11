North Baltimore, Ohio

Gerald Lauffer, Jr. 52, of Jerry City passed away at 11:45 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

He was born on January 15, 1969, in Latrobe, PA to the late Gerald, Sr. and Rose Lauffer. He married Jessica (Mockensturm) on May 26, 2005, and she survives.



Gerald is also survived by son, Michael Mockensturm-Lauffer of Jerry City, Gerald Lauffer II of Jerry City, Brandan Lauffer of Bowling Green and Justin Lauffer of Jerry City; daughter, Shayla Lauffer of Jerry City; and sister, Jennifer Freeling of PA.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lauffer.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.