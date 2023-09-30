German-American Day to be celebrated at the Wood County Museum

The public is invited to participate in the 20th annual German-American “Story Slam” event on October 11th at 7pm at the Wood County Museum.

A brief introductory program will be given by retired BGSU professor, Geoff Howes, on the topic of Bowling Green’s 1889 German Language newspaper, “Die Post” followed by a “Story Slam.” The “Story Slam” format will allow guests 5 Minutes to share their own stories about any topic related to their German American heritage, genealogy, or German experiences.

Discussion led by Dr. Geoff Howes (BGSU, retired) and Michael McMaster (Wood County Museum Education Coordinator).

Admission is a $5 suggested donation, to go towards funding this event and the Wood County Museum.

All events and education programs detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. For more information, contact the museum at (419) 352-0967.