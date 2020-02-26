Get Involved: Community Care Project

CLICK the flyer to ENLARGE the Flyer

COMMUNITY CARE IS…

A project to help better our community headed up by local churches, but of course we welcome anyone interested in making our community a better place.

This year’s project for 2020 is our own Library. We are going to do some maintenance and landscaping as follows:

‣Paint 2 picnic tables and bench, outside storage room and Wolfe Community Room door

‣Power wash sidewalks, guard rales, picnic tables and benches, fencing, library, etc.

‣Spring year clean-up & mulching

‣Replace Wolfe Ceiling tiles and door trim and edging‣Remove small trees and trim large tree

‣Put new logo on picnic tables, etc.

‣Numerous cleaning options: dusting, carpet cleaning, windows, etc.

When: March 28, 2020 –

Begins @ 9 Am

April 18, 2020 – Begins

@ 9 Am

Bring: paint sprayers, l a d d e r s , r a g s , p o w e r washers, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, mulch forks, hoses, chains saws, tree pole saws, paint brushes and trays, etc.

For info:

419.806.2116/

[email protected]