Get On Board: 4 ways to restore wellness and relax on a boat this summer

(BPT) – Looking for ways to recharge and escape stress this summer? Get away from it all and “Get On Board” for a relaxing summer on the water. With most Americans (78%) citing COVID-19 as a significant source of stress in their lives according to a recent Harris poll, millions of people are seeking solace outdoors. One of the best ways to restore your mental health is to spend time with family and friends on the water.

Boating and fishing have become ideal options to enjoy the outdoors and recreate responsibly. Studies show being on the water promotes wellness by improving emotional health, relaxation and creativity. Boating triggers a restful state of mind and provides an opportunity to get outside of daily routines, allowing our brains to reset.

“People from all walks of life are recognizing that boating and fishing not only offer restorative health and wellness benefits but being on a boat is a ‘vacation on demand’ that you can enjoy close to home,” said Ellen Bradley, Discover Boating Senior Vice President. “Boating uniquely provides the freedom to explore and escape the stress on land, while allowing you to relax and connect with loved ones in a way that can only be experienced on the water.”

Getting started in boating and fishing is more accessible than you think. In fact, more than 100 million Americans go boating each year, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Whether you already own a boat, you’re just getting started or simply want to test out the boating lifestyle, Discover Boating offers easy ways to get on the water and experience the restorative power of boating and fishing.

Find your dream boat. Chart your own course to boat ownership by visiting DiscoverBoating.com, where you’ll find a boat finder and loan calculator tool to help determine your budget and identify the different types of boats that fit your lifestyle and interests.

Join a boat club. Find a boat club near you to access a variety of boats. You’ll pay a monthly fee and be able to book your time on the water online. Most boat clubs take care of docking, cleaning, maintenance and boat training courses.

Rent or share a boat. Rental options are available on most waterways and provide hourly, daily or weekly access to a variety of boat types. Another rental option is peer-to-peer boat rentals that connect you with the boat owner, gather outing details and then hit the water. Most arrangements for boat sharing are made on an app or via computer, minimizing personal contact and eliminating the need to enter an office.

Go fish. There are thousands of bodies of water where you can cast a line. Find Places to Fish and Boat near you, courtesy of TakeMeFishing.org, a dedicated fishing resource where you can also purchase your fishing license on the site, check out how-to guides and more.

Visit DiscoverBoating.com for resources, tips and how-to's for getting on the water, boat shopping, safety and more.