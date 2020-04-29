Get Outside: De-stress Outdoors Even While Social Distancing

Observe local ‘stay at home’ orders
Keep at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with
Don’t gather in large groups
Wear a face mask in public
Exercise. Throw a ball to your dog. Go for a short walk.
Use your ‘outdoor living room’ to connect with immediate family.
School closed? Keep kids engaged. Go on a nature hunt. Get outdoor lesson plans at TurfMutt.com.
Unwind. Find solace. Sit and listen to nature.
Plant something. Mow the yard. Trim a bush or tree.
Use Community Green Space Responsibly. Your Yard is Your Safe Space.
For more information, go to www.turfmutt.com