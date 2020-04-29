Get Outside: De-stress Outdoors Even While Social Distancing

Observe local ‘stay at home’ orders

Keep at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with

Don’t gather in large groups

Wear a face mask in public

Exercise. Throw a ball to your dog. Go for a short walk.

Use your ‘outdoor living room’ to connect with immediate family.

School closed? Keep kids engaged. Go on a nature hunt. Get outdoor lesson plans at TurfMutt.com.

Unwind. Find solace. Sit and listen to nature.

Plant something. Mow the yard. Trim a bush or tree.

Use Community Green Space Responsibly. Your Yard is Your Safe Space.

For more information, go to www.turfmutt.com