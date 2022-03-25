Get to the Grill for Fresh, Homemade Flavor

(Family Features) Once the weather warms and the patio beckons, it’s time to break out the grill for home-cooked meals in the great outdoors. When your family tires of baked dishes and stovetop recipes, the smell of fresh flavors on the grates offers the reprieve of something new.

For your next cookout with loved ones, enjoy all the flavor and none of the hassle with Grilled Quinoa Paella. Made with Success Tri-Color Quinoa and its boil-in-bag process that takes just 10 minutes, you can celebrate more moments around the grill and spend less time in the kitchen.

If you’re the kind of person who struggles deciding between proteins, this recipe is for you as it’s loaded with chicken, chorizo sausage and shrimp. Combined with an array of veggies, it’s ideal for sharing with family and friends.

When the occasion calls for a meatless meal, this Mexican Grilled Corn Salad serves as a crowd favorite at barbecues or as a simple weeknight dinner. Grilled corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, feta cheese and chili powder are tossed with sweetly aromatic Success Jasmine Rice that cooks up soft and fluffy for a uniquely delicious flavor.

Grilled Quinoa Paella

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup canned diced tomatoes

1 cup frozen peas

3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 onion, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

1 red bell pepper, halved

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

12 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 cured chorizo sausages

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Preheat grill to medium-high heat; grease grates well. Prepare quinoa according to package directions, substituting chicken broth for water. Drain, reserving 1 cup chicken broth. In large saucepan, stir diced tomatoes with reserved chicken broth; bring to boil. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until thickened slightly. Stir in quinoa, peas and smoked paprika. Cook 1 minute. Cover and let stand 10 minutes. In small bowl, stir olive oil, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper. Brush marinade over onion and red pepper. Toss half of remaining marinade with chicken and remaining marinade with shrimp. Grill chicken 6-8 minutes per side, or until well-marked and internal temperature reaches 165 F. Grill sausages, turning occasionally, 6-8 minutes, or until well-marked and heated through. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side, or until well-marked and cooked through. Grill red pepper and onion 2-3 minutes per side, or until well-marked and tender. Chop chicken, sausage, red pepper and onion into bite-size pieces. Stir into quinoa mixture. Stir in shrimp, parsley and lemon juice. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Mexican Grilled Corn Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

3 ears corn

1/4 cup lime juice

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon lime zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/3 cup finely crumbled feta cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside and allow to cool completely. Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grates well. Grill corn 10-12 minutes, or until well-marked and tender. Allow to cool slightly. Slice corn kernels from cobs and reserve. In medium bowl, stir lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, chili powder, lime zest, salt, pepper and cumin. Add rice, corn, feta and green onions. Toss well.



SOURCE:

Success Rice