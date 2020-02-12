Get your cholesterol checked

Wood County, Ohio (February 10, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. has scheduled their cholesterol screening clinics for March. You must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those 60 and over and $25 for those 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pre-test instructions must be followed.

The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.

Screenings are available at three of the agency’s eight senior centers and are scheduled as follows:

Wood County Senior Center (Bowling Green): 9:00 am to 11:00 am

March 5, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 24, 2020

Perrysburg Area Senior Center 9:30 am to 11:30 am

March 10, 2020

Rossford Area Senior Center 9:30 am to 11:30 am

March 19, 2020

To schedule an appointment, please call 1.800.367.4935 or 419.353.5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935, or online at www.wccoa.net.